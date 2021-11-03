Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sunoco stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.43. 3,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

