Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,611. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

