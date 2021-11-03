Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $4.81 on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 856,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $44.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,558 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

