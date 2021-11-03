Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Superior Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.
About Superior Gold
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.