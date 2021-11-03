Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Superior Gold stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.54.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

