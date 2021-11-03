SuperRare Price Reaches $2.01 on Exchanges (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare . SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

