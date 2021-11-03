Susquehanna Bancshares Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.
SEDG stock opened at $355.16 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.78.
In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
