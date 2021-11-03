Susquehanna Bancshares Increases SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $400.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEDG. Bank of America lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $357.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.91.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SEDG stock opened at $355.16 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.30 and a 200 day moving average of $268.78.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $2,768,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at $77,311,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,410,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.