Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $377,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF (BATS:PTEU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 135,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,014 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTEU opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $33.36.

