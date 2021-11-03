Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of SYIEY opened at $35.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Symrise has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

