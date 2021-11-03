T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $153.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) has been given a $153.00 target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.36.

TMUS traded up $6.47 on Wednesday, hitting $122.27. 464,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,344. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $110.71 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

