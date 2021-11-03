T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) received a $175.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $110.71 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after purchasing an additional 577,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after purchasing an additional 527,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after purchasing an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

