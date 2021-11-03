T2 Biosystems (TTOO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. T2 Biosystems has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 510.02% and a negative net margin of 166.02%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. On average, analysts expect T2 Biosystems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTOO stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

