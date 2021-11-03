Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.45 Million

Analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report sales of $88.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.95 million and the lowest is $88.13 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $386.58 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $403.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 5,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,800. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $23.13 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 98.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,103 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 132.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 84,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,239,000 after acquiring an additional 79,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

