Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 353.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,570,000 after buying an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,864,000 after buying an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.30.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

