Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.050 EPS.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,647. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $144.58 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.30.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

