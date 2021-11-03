Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 380.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 59,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,238. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.93. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

