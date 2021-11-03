TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,931. TCG BDC has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $764.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TCG BDC stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of TCG BDC worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

