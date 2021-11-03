TD Securities Cuts TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $104.95 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.35.

TFII opened at $105.81 on Monday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $27,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 70.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its holdings in TFI International by 339.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

