TD Securities Lowers Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$39.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.08.

TSE CCO opened at C$31.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -545.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.84 and a 12-month high of C$33.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.11.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

