Technicolor (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Trading 5.5% Higher

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 8,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 66,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Technicolor SA engages in the provision of video and audio production, post-production and distribution services to content creators, network service providers and broadcasters. It operates its business through the following operating segments: Entertainment Services and Connected Home. The Entertainment Services segment develops and offers video-related technologies and services for the Media & Entertainment industry.

