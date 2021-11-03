TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

TCCPY stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business divisions: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, and Others.

