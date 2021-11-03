TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Update

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
TCCPY stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. TechnoPro has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.68.
About TechnoPro
