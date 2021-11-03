Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY remained flat at $$18.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. Telenet Group has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

