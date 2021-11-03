Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $480.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COST. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.43.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $496.99 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $499.49. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

