Ternium Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 20,240 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 995% compared to the average volume of 1,848 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 16.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. 156,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

