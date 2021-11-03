Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.71

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and traded as low as $44.46. Terumo shares last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 21,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terumo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.22.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terumo Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY)

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

