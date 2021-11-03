Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.5% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 15,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,064.33, for a total value of $16,389,617.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,567 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

Shares of TSLA traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,168.54. 569,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,873,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.08, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.03 and a 12-month high of $1,209.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $819.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $713.60.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

