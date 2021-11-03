Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Shares Down 0.9%

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Citigroup cut Thai Oil Public from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64.

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining and distribution, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Marine Transportation Services, Solvent, Ethanol, and Others segments.

