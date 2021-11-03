The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

ANDE traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.14. 288,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,240. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of The Andersons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Andersons stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,336 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.18% of The Andersons worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

