The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.
The Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,502. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.
In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
About The Brink’s
The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.
