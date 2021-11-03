The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

The Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Shares of The Brink’s stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,502. The Brink’s has a 52-week low of $43.47 and a 52-week high of $84.72. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $998,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

