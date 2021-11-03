The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

The Brink’s has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

NYSE:BCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.20. 5,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,502. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.81. The Brink’s has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.62.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,240. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

