The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $73.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $57.69 and last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 123015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $287,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,084.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,242,565 shares of company stock worth $439,145,361. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 72,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

