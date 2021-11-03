The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of The Clorox worth $45,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $165.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.71.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

