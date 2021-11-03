The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The Container Store Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.200-$0.200 EPS.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 148,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Container Store Group has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market cap of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Container Store Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of The Container Store Group worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

