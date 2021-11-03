The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $668.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

