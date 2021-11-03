The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €121.00 ($142.35) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 45.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ZAL. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Zalando in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Zalando in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.67 ($121.96).

ZAL opened at €83.22 ($97.91) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €86.12 and a 200-day moving average price of €90.97.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

