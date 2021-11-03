The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HIG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $611,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,784 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 93.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 107,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 51,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

