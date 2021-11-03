The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Hershey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.90. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $175.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.54. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $141.76 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Kristen J. Riggs sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $308,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

