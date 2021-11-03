The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,200 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on JYNT. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after buying an additional 1,011,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 245,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Joint by 84.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Joint by 472.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $5.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,690. The Joint has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

