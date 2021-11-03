The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 0.90.

BATRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

