The Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $112.94

Shares of The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.94 and traded as high as $114.00. The Monarch Cement shares last traded at $113.89, with a volume of 757 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32.

The Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

