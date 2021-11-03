The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

SMG stock traded up $15.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,175,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.66. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $139.20 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

