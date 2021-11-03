The Walt Disney (DIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect The Walt Disney to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Walt Disney to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.83 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney has a one year low of $121.37 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $308.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Walt Disney stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.80% of The Walt Disney worth $5,741,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

