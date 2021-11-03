The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,978,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $45,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after purchasing an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after purchasing an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in The Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Western Union by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,815,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,543,000 after purchasing an additional 198,515 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

