Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Sells $17,035,178.25 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $642.37. 1,216,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,524. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $583.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $433.52 and a one year high of $643.36.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,092,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,212,000 after buying an additional 136,094 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.