Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

THRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

