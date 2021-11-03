Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

