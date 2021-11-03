Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.
Toast Company Profile
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
