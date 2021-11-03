TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,164 shares.The stock last traded at $8.31 and had previously closed at $8.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of -344.89.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in TORM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

