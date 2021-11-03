Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) will post $385.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.09. 448,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,613. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,253,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 195,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.