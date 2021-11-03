TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.05

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.05 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 13729 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 217.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. FMR LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 39,914 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

