TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 30th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,468,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 73,795 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 329,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TACT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

