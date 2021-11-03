Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.76, but opened at $3.59. Transocean shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 167,641 shares changing hands.

The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 301,991 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

